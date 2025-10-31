Two vehicles hit mines in Zhytomyr border area: dead and wounded reported. PHOTOS

Two vehicles hit explosive devices in the border area of Zhytomyr region, killing five people and injuring three others.

This was reported by the Zhytomyr region police, according to Censor.NET.

What is known

According to law enforcement, the explosions occurred on October 31 in forested areas in the northern part of the region. Preliminary findings indicate that both vehicles deviated from their designated routes and entered mined territory.

In the first case, police determined that local residents driving a UAZ vehicle were moving along the state border to carry out planned logging. They changed their route and drove past warning signs, after which the vehicle hit an explosive device.

Read more: Explosion at "Ukrposhta": dangerous parcel was heading abroad, - State Customs Service

Five people killed

Five men, residents of the local community, aged 19 to 65, were killed, and two others, aged 25 and 40, were injured and are currently in hospital.





Another tragic incident

On the same day, there was a report of a second explosion in a forest.

Two residents of Korosten, aged 55 and 32, were transporting forest products in a ZIL truck when they hit a mine. The younger of the two was injured and hospitalised.

The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Read more: Explosive device detonated: two people killed and two injured in Kozacha Lopan



