Russian forces attacked Nikopol, Synelnykove and Pavlohrad: one woman killed, two more people wounded. PHOTOS
On Friday, 31 October, Russian invaders attacked Pavlohrad, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk region. One woman was killed and two other people were wounded.
This was reported on Facebook by Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Strikes on Nikopol district
The enemy attacked Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones. The district centre, Myrove, Marhanetsk and Chervonohryhorivka communities were hit.
A 75-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy attacks. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition.
Six private houses were damaged, and another caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire. Five farm buildings and a gas pipeline were also damaged.
Attack on Pavlohrad
Russian forces launched attack drones at Pavlohrad. A 58-year-old man was injured and is in hospital in moderate condition. A local enterprise sustained damage.
Shelling of the Synelnykove district
There was also heavy shelling in the Synelnykove district, in the Malomykhailivka and Pokrovske communities.
An 86-year-old woman was killed. One private home was destroyed and two others were damaged. Infrastructure was damaged.
