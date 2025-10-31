Russian forces attacked Nikopol, Synelnykove and Pavlohrad: one woman killed, two more people wounded. PHOTOS

On Friday, 31 October, Russian invaders attacked Pavlohrad, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk region. One woman was killed and two other people were wounded.

This was reported on Facebook by Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Strikes on Nikopol district

The enemy attacked Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones. The district centre, Myrove, Marhanetsk and Chervonohryhorivka communities were hit.

A 75-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy attacks. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Six private houses were damaged, and another caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire. Five farm buildings and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Attack on Pavlohrad

Russian forces launched attack drones at Pavlohrad. A 58-year-old man was injured and is in hospital in moderate condition. A local enterprise sustained damage.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

There was also heavy shelling in the Synelnykove district, in the Malomykhailivka and Pokrovske communities.

An 86-year-old woman was killed. One private home was destroyed and two others were damaged. Infrastructure was damaged.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Read more: Russians attack Pavlohrad, Nikopol district, and Synelnykove district: two injured, houses, kindergarten, and cars damaged. PHOTOS