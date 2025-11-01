Day in Donetsk region: two wounded, homes destroyed. PHOTOS
On 31 October, 1,924 strikes were recorded on the front line and residential areas of the Donetsk region. Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and other settlements came under fire.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.
Kramatorsk district
The Russians attacked Kramatorsk with an FPV drone, injuring two civilians.
The occupiers targeted Druzhkivka with an FPV drone, damaging a private home.
Shelling of Sloviansk
In Sloviansk, a private house was damaged by a strike from a Geran-2 UAV.
Pokrovsk district
As a result of Geran-2 drone strikes in Bilozerske, an administrative building was damaged, and in Hannivka, Pokrovsk district, a private house was damaged.
