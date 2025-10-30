Day in Donetsk region: two people killed and seven wounded. PHOTOS

On 29 October, Russians shelled Donetsk region 20 times, targeting 10 settlements. 274 people were evacuated, including 24 children. 23 civilian objects were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

Russian troops dropped three "KAB-250" bombs on Kryvorizhzhia, killing one person and injuring another, and damaging five private houses and a shop.

Kramatorsk district

Three people were wounded in Krasnotorka, Kramatorsk community. The enemy attacked the village with "Smerch" MLRS, damaging five private houses and a car.

The Russians shelled Druzhkivka twice, killing one civilian and injuring another. Three apartment buildings and a former cinema were damaged.

In Kostiantynivka, three FPV drones attacked civilians, injuring two residents and damaging two cars.

In Sloviansk, two enterprises were destroyed as a result of three "Geran-2" UAV strikes. An infrastructure facility was damaged in Pryvillia.

In Kramatorsk, five houses were damaged over the past day; on 30 October at 4:00 a.m., Russian troops, using "Iskander" OTRK, struck one of the city's microdistricts. The strike took place in open terrain. Private and apartment buildings were damaged.

As of 8:00 a.m., no information on casualties had been received. We are determining the final extent of the damage. All relevant services are working.

Bakhmut district

Seven houses were damaged in Siversk.

