Foreign FSB agent detained in Kyiv region: he was involved in arson attacks and recruited new agents, - SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service and National Police detained a citizen of one of the Eastern European countries in the Kyiv region, who turned out to be an FSB agent and was involved in arson attacks on behalf of the enemy.

What tasks did the enemy agent have to perform?

According to the case file, he came to the attention of the occupiers when he was looking for "quick money" after being discharged from the armed forces in his home country.





After recruitment, the FSB "sent" the foreigner to our country, where he settled in a rented apartment in Bila Tserkva.

According to the instructions of the Russian special services, the suspect was to track and burn the vehicles of Ukrainian defenders.

What information did he collect?

To identify potential "targets," the perpetrator walked around the city and photographed military vehicles.

"In this way, the agent followed the car of a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer, and then, in the dark hours of the day, poured a flammable mixture on its bonnet and set it on fire," the SSU explained.

After that, the foreigner was tasked with finding new agents to recruit.

How was the enemy agent detained?

SSU officers detained the agent as he was travelling to Odesa to carry out a new hostile task.

During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the suspect.

The detainee has been notified of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period);

Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson).

The perpetrator is in custody and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by SSU officers in Kyiv and the Kyiv region in conjunction with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office.

