Russia attacked Nikopol and Synelnykove districts: two people were killed and four wounded in Pokrovsk community, and nine people were injured in Mykolaivka community. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 4 November, the Russian army carried out strikes on the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

Shelling of the Synelnykove district

During the day, the Russians struck the centre of a village in the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykove district.

Two men, aged 47 and 35, were killed in the strike. Four more were injured. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, which has already been extinguished. Nearly 50 shops and shopping pavilions, a café, a hairdresser's, a five-storey building and cars were damaged.

There was also heavy shelling in the Petropavlivka community. The Russians directed KABs and UAVs there. A private house caught fire and three more were damaged. Farm buildings and cars were destroyed.

The number of victims from the strike on the Mykolaivka community the day before increased to nine. A 14-year-old girl sought medical attention. She was hospitalised.

Photo: Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko/ Telegram channel

Strikes on Nikopol

The enemy attacked the Nikopol district with heavy artillery and FPV drones, targeting Nikopol and the Pokrovske community. A gymnasium, local homes, a farm building, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged.

It is noted that no people were injured.

What preceded

On the night of 4 November, the Russians attacked the Mykolaivka community in the Synelnykove district with a missile and a UAV. It was reported that a 65-year-old woman was killed. Eight more people were injured, including two children. A 15-year-old boy will be treated on an outpatient basis. A 5-year-old girl and two adults were hospitalised in serious condition.

