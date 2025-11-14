Consequences of attack on Kyiv region: enemy shelled five districts, injuring six people. Among them was 7-year-old child. PHOTOS

On the night of 14 November, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on settlements in the Kyiv region with missiles and drones. The alert lasted more than five hours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

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"Six people were injured as a result of the attack. Among them is a 7-year-old child. As of this morning, two men from Bila Tserkva and Vyshhorod remain in hospitals. All necessary medical assistance is being provided. The lives of the wounded are not in danger, and their condition is satisfactory," the report says.

Russians damaged houses and infrastructure in several areas

As a result of the shelling, nine private houses in the Bucha district were damaged, ranging from broken windows to destruction of homes.

The enemy attack affected civilian production facilities in the Bila Tserkva district, warehouses and garages.

Fourteen private houses and cars were damaged in the Vyshhorod district.

See more: Enemy attacked Kyiv region with missiles and drones: woman was wounded, there are casualties and damage in three districts (updated). PHOTO

Another private house was damaged in the Fastiv district.

In the Obukhiv district, a car was destroyed and a private house was damaged.

Consequences of the enemy attack









