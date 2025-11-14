Zelenskyy presented awards to families of fallen Heroes of Ukraine and honoured military personnel. PHOTOS
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Golden Star of Heroes of Ukraine, presented the awards to the families of the fallen heroes, and honoured Ukrainian soldiers with other state awards.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's press service.
The head of state presented the families of the fallen defenders with the Order of the Golden Star.
The title of Hero of Ukraine was awarded posthumously:
- Senior soldier Hennadii Afanasiev
- Senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Bondarenko
- Lieutenant Colonel Serhii Kandyba (National Guard)
- Volunteer Taras Karpiuk
- Staff Sergeant Ivan Kedyk
- Senior Lieutenant Ruslan Luknitskyi
- Soldier Mykola Postovoi
- Sailor Oleh Khomitskyi
The president also personally awarded the Gold Star to Hero of Ukraine, commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach.
Zelenskyy also awarded the Cross of Military Merit to Junior Sergeant Yevhen Minzhener.
In addition, the head of state awarded soldiers with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky I and III degrees and "For Courage" I-III degrees.
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