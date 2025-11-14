ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10780 visitors online
News Photo Honouring Armed Forces of Ukraine with awards
2 182 42

Zelenskyy presented awards to families of fallen Heroes of Ukraine and honoured military personnel. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Golden Star of Heroes of Ukraine, presented the awards to the families of the fallen heroes, and honoured Ukrainian soldiers with other state awards.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's press service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The head of state presented the families of the fallen defenders with the Order of the Golden Star.

Zelensky presented the awards to seven'ям
Zelensky presented the awards to seven'ям
Zelensky presented the awards to seven'ям

The title of Hero of Ukraine was awarded posthumously:

  • Senior soldier Hennadii Afanasiev
  • Senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Bondarenko
  • Lieutenant Colonel Serhii Kandyba (National Guard)
  • Volunteer Taras Karpiuk
  • Staff Sergeant Ivan Kedyk
  • Senior Lieutenant Ruslan Luknitskyi
  • Soldier Mykola Postovoi
  • Sailor Oleh Khomitskyi

Presentation of awards seven'ям

Read more: Zelenskyy awards title of Hero of Ukraine to Major Artem Piven


Presentation of awards seven'ям
Presentation of awards seven'ям
Presentation of awards seven'ям

The president also personally awarded the Gold Star to Hero of Ukraine, commander of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Colonel Oleksandr Dovhach.

Zelensky presented the awards

Zelenskyy also awarded the Cross of Military Merit to Junior Sergeant Yevhen Minzhener.

Zelensky presented the awards

See more: Zelenskyy honoured soldiers of engineering troops with state awards. PHOTOS

In addition, the head of state awarded soldiers with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky I and III degrees and "For Courage" I-III degrees.

awarding of military personnel
awarding of military personnel
awarding of military personnel

Author: 

Hero of Ukraine (106) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9089) award (273)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 