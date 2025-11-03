Zelenskyy honoured soldiers of engineering troops with state awards. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the soldiers of the engineering troops on their professional holiday and awarded them with state awards.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's press service.

"Engineering units do the work that adds strength and capabilities to many of our other fighters. They build crossings, lay defensive minefields to stop the enemy, clear our land of Russian mine obstacles, and fortify our positions," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy presents state awards to Border Guard intelligence officers









The head of state presented the Cross of Combat Merit award to Junior Sergeant Serhii Bolkun, who carried out combat missions in the Sumy region and took part in the Kursk operation. He repeatedly came under enemy fire. Leading a demining team, he detected and neutralized over 70 anti-tank and anti-personnel explosive devices. In May this year, he sustained a severe injury after triggering an anti-personnel mine, but after treatment, he returned to the front and continues to carry out his duties.

Read more: This senseless war must end. Peace is possible thanks to Trump, - US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker









The President also awarded soldiers of the engineering troops with Orders of Courage II and III degrees.

Read more: Zelenskyy awards 226 servicemen, 183 posthumously