Ruscists attack Chernihiv region with drones: infrastructure facility and enterprise hangar catch fire. PHOTOS
Russian forces again attacked Chernihiv region with strike UAVs, causing fires in several districts of the region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Where did the enemy strike?
- In the Koriukivka district, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility.
- In Novhorod-Siverskyi, a UAV hit a grocery store.
- In the town of Mena, a drone strike ignited a hangar belonging to an agricultural enterprise, where around 40 tonnes of sunflower pellets were stored.
Firefighters and a local fire crew quickly extinguished all the fires. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.
Consequences
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