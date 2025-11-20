Day in Donetsk region: Russia launched 1,670 strikes, two residents were injured. PHOTOS

On 19 November, 1,670 enemy strikes were recorded in the Donetsk region. Six settlements came under fire, and 39 civilian objects were damaged, including 29 residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Kramatorsk district

The Russians struck Sloviansk with three KAB-250 bombs and Molniya-2 and Geran-2 drones. One civilian was wounded. Two apartment buildings, 17 private houses, a workshop, an infrastructure facility, and two civilian vehicles were damaged.

A house was damaged in Kramatorsk. Today, at around 01:30 a.m., Russia shelled the city using UAVs. No information about casualties has been received yet.

In Kostiantynivka and Kalenyky, Lyman district, one civilian vehicle was damaged by Russian FPV drones.

The enemy attacked Dmytro-Darivka in the Oleksandrivka district with four Geran-2 UAVs, resulting in one person injured and damage to nine private houses, an educational institution, and critical infrastructure.

Read also on Censor.NET: Guided Russian strikes on drone positions in Kostyantynivka: SSU detains 24-year-old man

Bakhmut district

Six houses and a car were damaged in Siversk.

Consequences of enemy shelling

















See more: Day in Donetsk region: two people injured as result of Russian strikes. PHOTOS