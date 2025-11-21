Occupiers strike State Emergency Service unit in Orikhiv. PHOTOS

Today, 21 November, Russian troops once again struck a unit of the State Emergency Service in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (SES) reported this, Censor.NET says.

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As noted, this time the enemy targeted the fire and rescue unit of the city of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region. mmunition fragments damaged the facility’s gate.

"Fortunately, the personnel were in shelter and were not injured," the State Emergency Service added.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: fires and damage to infrastructure, casualties. PHOTOS





