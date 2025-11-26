Enemy attacked Chernihiv region: enterprises and houses were hit. PHOTOS

Over the past day, on 25 November, Russian troops attacked enterprises in various districts of the Chernihiv region with drones. Residential buildings were also hit.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.

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Strikes on Snovsk

As noted, Snovsk has been under attack by drones for several days in a row. Yesterday, a "geranium" struck transport infrastructure. Two explosions, also caused by UAVs, were heard on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, damaging an elevator and grain storage sleeves.

See more: Chernihiv region under Russian attack: volunteer killed, enterprise and energy facilities damaged. PHOTOS

Shelling of the Koriukivka district

The Koriukivka district. FPV drones attacked several settlements. A civilian car was hit. In the village, an administrative building and trucks were damaged by a drone attack.

Strike on Horodnia

The Chernihiv district was also under attack. A strike drone attacked the Gorodnya forestry. Vehicles, a workshop and an administrative building were damaged.

In the village of Gerani, an agricultural enterprise was hit. There is destruction - about a thousand pigs were killed. There is a fire at the enterprise.

Read more: Enemy Shahed drone hits enterprise in Chernihiv, three injured









Residential buildings were damaged in the Nizhyn and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts.