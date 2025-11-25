Chernihiv region under Russian attack: volunteer killed, enterprise and energy facilities damaged. PHOTOS

Chernihiv region was under enemy attack throughout the night.

This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is noted that in Semenivka, FPV drone strikes damaged a car and a regular civilian minibus.

"There were many strikes on Koriukivka district. Sadly, a 25-year-old civilian woman was killed. She was not a local resident and is believed to have been a volunteer. The circumstances are being clarified," the report says.

In Koriukivka, strikes hit a company that manufactures interior doors. The enemy used Shahed drones. At least six explosions were recorded. Warehouses caught fire, including those storing finished products. State Emergency Service crews were working at the site.

The enemy also struck an energy facility in Koriukivka. The situation is difficult. Power engineers are already on site and working.

In a village in Chernihiv district, a Russian drone destroyed a house.



















The regional military administration also recalls that, earlier in the day, critical and transport infrastructure facilities in Snovsk came under attack.

In Chernihiv, a drone struck an enterprise. Four employees were injured. Three of them continue to receive treatment at home, while one remains in hospital.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy reported that the enemy had attacked Ukraine's energy facilities.

Read more: Enemy Shahed drone hits enterprise in Chernihiv, three injured

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