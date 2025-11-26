More than 500 generators were delivered to military on front line. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Petro Poroshenko purchased over 500 generators for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The fifth president also said that, in total, more than 5,000 generators have been purchased for the Armed Forces since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Censor.NET, citing the Eurosolidarity press centre.

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The total capacity of the equipment is 30 megawatts, worth 120 million hryvnias, ranging from huge generators for the water supply system to small ones for each dugout.

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"In addition to the threat of surrender, the terrible situation on the front lines, and the corruption scandal that is tearing the country apart and discrediting us in the world, Ukrainians are primarily concerned about the lack of electricity. First and foremost, Putin is to blame for this, as he attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones. But also, the money, hundreds of billions of hryvnia, which was earmarked for the protection and diversification of the energy system, was simply stolen. Every step was accompanied by corruption," Poroshenko recalled.







"It is difficult for us, we are hindered by sanctions, we are hindered by the freezing of accounts, we are hindered by attacks on our activists. Despite this, there are 520 generators here today. The whole country is currently without electricity, and on the front line they are always without electricity. Each generator provides electricity for the laundry and shower complex, workshops, tyre repair shops, dugouts and everything else that is necessary. Charging of uninterruptible power supplies, computers, servers and electric kettles. 520 locations will be provided with these generators," Poroshenko explained.

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"And that's not all. Behind me are four much more powerful generators, all German-made, all of unique quality. And everything is already going to the Armed Forces in the form of trailers with this great power. We are simply doing our job, and there is nothing more important than that," Poroshenko emphasises.