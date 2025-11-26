Enemy attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure, homes and lyceum damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on 26 November, Russian troops struck settlements in the Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol district

Throughout the day, the enemy struck Nikopol with artillery and drones. The Russians attacked the communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovske, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka.



The attacks damaged infrastructure, a lyceum, a high-rise building, two private houses, a farm building, a car wash, and cars.

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the aggressor attacked the Malomykhailivka and Mykolaivka communities. They used UAVs. A car was destroyed.

See more: Russian attack on Kharkiv on November 23: number of victims has increased to 5 people

Kryvyi Rih district

In Kryvyi Rih, the Russian army struck the Zelenodolsk community with an FPV drone. There is damage to private property.

Read more: Enemy attacked Dnipro with drones: woman and child were injured

Consequences of the attacks









