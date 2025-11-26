Enemy attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure, homes and lyceum damaged. PHOTOS
Throughout the day on 26 November, Russian troops struck settlements in the Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol district
Throughout the day, the enemy struck Nikopol with artillery and drones. The Russians attacked the communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovske, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka.
The attacks damaged infrastructure, a lyceum, a high-rise building, two private houses, a farm building, a car wash, and cars.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the aggressor attacked the Malomykhailivka and Mykolaivka communities. They used UAVs. A car was destroyed.
Kryvyi Rih district
In Kryvyi Rih, the Russian army struck the Zelenodolsk community with an FPV drone. There is damage to private property.
Consequences of the attacks
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