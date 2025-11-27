Day in Zaporizhzhia region: settlements in three districts under constant shelling. PHOTOS

The occupiers continue to shell peaceful settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian army carried out strikes using aircraft, artillery, and FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

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Over the past day, Russian troops have inflicted the following damage:

9 air strikes,

331 unmanned aerial vehicles (mainly FPV) were used,

carried out 243 artillery strikes,

7 strikes with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The Russian army's firepower has hit settlements in three districts:

Zaporizhzhia district: Novoye Pole, Novomykolaivka, Chervonodniprovka, Novoyakovlivka;

Vasylivka district: Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Shcherbaky;

Polohy district: Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Vozdvyzhivka, Ternuvate, Rizdvyanka, Novoandriivka, Preobrazhenka, Solodke, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Vysoke, Zatyshshia, and Dobropillia.

The village of Novoiakovlivka was attacked by occupying forces using an FPV drone. As a result, a 71-year-old woman was injured.

Watch more: Occupiers dropped three FAB-500 bombs on centre of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO

Consequences of enemy shelling









Read also on Censor.NET: Russian forces shell Zaporizhzhia region: one dead and several wounded