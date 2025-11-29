Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv: number of victims has risen to 27, with damage in seven districts. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Twenty-seven people were injured as a result of the enemy's night attack on Kyiv. Seventeen of them, including one child, were hospitalised by medics. Two people were killed.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

According to the State Emergency Service, emergency responders managed to rescue eight people, including a child and a person with limited mobility. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the combined strike.









Shevchenkivskyi district

A 14-storey residential building was damaged. Apartments on the 4th and 5th floors were on fire. The fire was extinguished. Medical personnel provided assistance to one person at the scene.

Solomyanskyi district

Debris fell on a 25-storey residential building, causing the external insulation to catch fire and partially destroying the facade from the 1st to the 3rd floor. Parked cars were damaged. The fire has been extinguished. Medics provided assistance to two people at the scene.

At another address, debris fell on a 17-storey residential building without causing a fire.

A garage near a residential building in a private sector was also hit. A fire broke out and is being extinguished.

Svyatoshynskyi district

A hit was recorded in the entrance of a 3-storey residential building. A fire broke out on the 2nd floor, and rescuers saved a child. Another person sought medical attention. The body of a deceased person was recovered from under the debris. The fire has been extinguished, and the debris is being cleared.

At another address, a two-storey private house was hit. The fire has been localised.

Dniprovskyi district

A hit on a 10-storey residential building caused the destruction of the 6th and 7th floors. The fire has been extinguished. Three people were rescued from the 7th floor, including a person with reduced mobility. Demolition of the structure is ongoing.

Darnitskyi District

A rocket strike in the courtyard of a nine-storey building caused a fire on the fifth to seventh floors. One person was killed, six were injured, and one was hospitalised. The fire was extinguished.

At one of the addresses, cars parked near one of the city's shopping centres were hit. The fire has been extinguished.

Obolonskyi District

Enemy shelling caused a fire in a private house. Rescuers continue to extinguish the fire.

Holosiivskyi district

The fall of debris from an enemy UAV caused a fire in the garages. The fire has now been localised.

"Information is being updated," the State Emergency Service emphasised.