Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on attack on Russian tanker in Black Sea: "We refute any accusations". PHOTOS
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi, stated that Ukraine was not involved in the incident with the Russian tanker Midvolga 2, which reported an alleged attack in the Black Sea.
He wrote about this on social network X, reports Censor.NET.
The tanker, which was travelling from Russia to Georgia with a cargo of sunflower oil, reported an attack 80 miles off the coast of Turkey. According to the Turkish Maritime Affairs Directorate, there were 13 crew members on board, no casualties, and the damaged vessel is heading for the port of Sinop.
Photos showing possible damage to the hull were posted on social media. The Turkish side confirmed that the engines remained operational and the tanker was able to continue its journey.
"Ukraine has nothing to do with this incident, and we officially refute any such accusations made by Russian propaganda. In addition, the alleged route from Russia to Georgia via the Turkish FEZ makes no sense and suggests that Russia may have staged the whole thing," Tykhyi said.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that two oil tankers belonging to the Russian "shadow fleet" and subject to Western sanctions were on fire in the Black Sea. Turkey said that the incidents on the Kairos and Virat ships were the result of "external action."
- It later became known that the SSU's Sea Baby marine drones had struck two sanctioned oil tankers, KAIRO and VIRAT, belonging to the Russian Federation's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea.
- Turkey expressed serious concern after the 28 November attacks on two Gambian-flagged tankers in the Black Sea and highlighted the risks to safety and navigation.
- Kazakhstan, in turn, called on Ukraine to stop attacks on the Black Sea terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Novorossiysk, Russia.
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