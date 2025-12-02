Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on attack on Russian tanker in Black Sea: "We refute any accusations". PHOTOS

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi, stated that Ukraine was not involved in the incident with the Russian tanker Midvolga 2, which reported an alleged attack in the Black Sea.

He wrote about this on social network X, reports Censor.NET.

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The tanker, which was travelling from Russia to Georgia with a cargo of sunflower oil, reported an attack 80 miles off the coast of Turkey. According to the Turkish Maritime Affairs Directorate, there were 13 crew members on board, no casualties, and the damaged vessel is heading for the port of Sinop.

Photos showing possible damage to the hull were posted on social media. The Turkish side confirmed that the engines remained operational and the tanker was able to continue its journey.

Read more: Turkish Foreign Ministry "concerned" about SSU drone attack on Russian "shadow fleet" tankers

"Ukraine has nothing to do with this incident, and we officially refute any such accusations made by Russian propaganda. In addition, the alleged route from Russia to Georgia via the Turkish FEZ makes no sense and suggests that Russia may have staged the whole thing," Tykhyi said.

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