In Kyiv, 7-year-old boy died in dental clinic: anaesthesiologist has been notified of suspicion. PHOTOS
Juvenile prosecutors from the Sviatoshinsky District Prosecutor's Office have charged a 39-year-old anaesthesiologist with improper performance of professional duties, resulting in the death of a child.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.
Details of the tragedy
According to the investigation, in March 2025, a 7-year-old boy underwent treatment under general anaesthesia at a private dental clinic. During the administration of the drug, the child's heart stopped. Resuscitation measures were unsuccessful, and the boy died.
Expert examinations confirmed that death was caused by acute heart failure resulting from the administration of a drug that was contraindicated due to the child's existing medical condition.
The investigation established that the woman was aware of the contraindications but administered the drug anyway.
The Ministry of Health revoked the licence of the medical facility where the tragedy occurred.
The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. The article provides for up to three years' imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.
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