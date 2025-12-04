Over 250 component nomenclatures for drones have been codified – Shmyhal. PHOTOS

Drone Industry

The Defence Ministry has already codified more than 250 types of drone components, most of which are auto-guidance and munition-control systems, as well as communication and control system elements.

This was announced by Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

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It is noted that power-supply components, launch and landing systems, certain airframe elements and other parts are also being codified.

Grant programme for Ukrainian manufacturers of unmanned systems components

The minister noted that it is critically important to provide the domestic defence industry with components from Ukrainian manufacturers.

"From now on, the market for components is becoming one of the key priorities of the Brave1 defence cluster. During the ‘BRAVE1 components’ conference, a special grant programme was launched for Ukrainian manufacturers of unmanned systems components," Shmyhal said.

Read more: Russian drone strike leaves 5,000 customers without power in Zaporizhzhia district

What other programmes are there?

Other support tools also include:

The Component Library project – a digital platform where Ukrainian manufacturers of UAVs, UGV and EW/ELINT systems can find component producers and build partnerships. The Library already has 230 registered users and lists more than 150 products.

The Made for Victory grant programme, aimed at supporting companies that produce components for weapons and military equipment.

A concessional lending programme to scale up critically important defence enterprises. Ukrainian companies have already received 5 billion hryvnias in loans.

See more: Enemy attacked Ukraine with ballistic missile and 72 drones: Air Defense destroyed 63 UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHIC

"All of this together should produce results that our enemy will feel on the battlefield. The development of Ukraine’s component base matters not only for Ukraine. It is important for the entire free world," the Defence Minister added.

In addition, Shmyhal also invited foreign companies to invest in Ukraine, set up joint production and R&D: "Developing Ukrainian components is an investment in our shared security."