Three fraudsters exposed for embezzling over 2 million hryvnias under guise of supplying drones to Armed Forces of Ukraine - National Police. PHOTO

Law enforcement officers exposed two residents of Odesa and a Kyiv resident for fraud. The conspirators posted advertisements on the Internet for the sale of quadcopters, but after the customers transferred the money, they disappeared without sending the goods. The sanction of the incriminated article provides for up to 12 years of imprisonment.



This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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Criminal scheme

It has been established that a 30-year-old businesswoman, in collusion with her mother and an acquaintance, offered to supply DJI Mavic quadcopters on specialised Telegram channels. After receiving money for the goods into the accounts of fictitiously created sole proprietorships, the "businessmen" disappeared without delivering the paid-for quadcopters to customers.

It is noted that it has been documented that the three accomplices defrauded a volunteer of more than 500,000 hryvnias by "selling" him non-existent unmanned aerial vehicles. Subsequently, two of the above-mentioned "entrepreneurs" took possession of more than 1.5 million hryvnias of funds from a company that wanted to purchase drones for transfer to the military.

See also: Fraudsters from Odesa region collected donations on behalf of a Hero of Ukraine: the amount of damage reaches about 1 million hryvnias. PHOTO

What's in it for the scammers?

Investigators have charged a 30-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man in absentia under Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – misappropriation of another's property by deception (fraud) on a large scale, committed under martial law, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, committed repeatedly.

A 53-year-old Kyiv woman who participated in a scheme to embezzle UAH 500,000 was charged under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – misappropriation of another person's property by deception, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, under martial law and on a large scale. The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

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The article provides for the most severe punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years with confiscation of property.