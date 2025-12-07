Occupiers struck Kherson and region: man was wounded, houses, cars, and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

The Russian army continues to terrorise the civilian population of the Kherson region. Over the past day, the Russians have used artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, and various types of drones.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson region, according to Censor.NET.

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Where did the enemy strike?

As noted, Kherson, Antonivka, Sofiivka, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Dniprovske, Prydniprovske, Beryslav, Novoraysk, Novovorontsovka, Tomaryne, Kucherske, Kozatske, and Vesele.

Casualties

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a 62-year-old local resident was wounded as a result of artillery shelling. The man suffered a closed head injury, concussion, and a closed hip fracture. He was taken to the hospital.

See more: Russian forces strike Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones: one man killed, fires break out. PHOTOS

Damage

Enemy strikes damaged 18 civilian objects: eight apartment buildings and five private houses, three cars, a farm building, and a gas pipeline.

What did the Russians use to attack?

In Kherson and its suburbs, the Russians repeatedly attacked with FPV drones and dropped explosives from UAVs. Strikes on civilian vehicles, residential buildings, and a gas pipeline were recorded.

In Kizomys, Bilozerka, Sofiivka, Antonivka, Dniprovskyi, Veletenskyi, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, and Prydniprovskyi, the enemy actively used FPV drones and artillery.

In Beryslav, the enemy dropped ammunition from drones and shelled the city with artillery.

In Novoraysk, an FPV drone targeted a passenger car.

See more: Occupiers shelled Sumy region more than 50 times: four people were wounded and civilian infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attacks





