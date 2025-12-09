Enemy strikes civilian vehicle in Zaporizhzhia region: casualties reported. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 9 December 2025, Russian troops launched an attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Attack on a civilian vehicle

According to the Regional Military Administration, an hour ago, the Russians targeted a civilian vehicle with a drone. The driver and passenger were injured. Medical personnel are already providing assistance.

There is no further information about the enemy shelling at this time.

See more: Three people killed and 16 more injured as result of Russian strikes in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

What preceded this?

As reported, 16 people were injured as a result of attacks by Russian invaders on the Zaporizhzhia region. In addition, the Russians attacked a fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia: there is damage.

Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day