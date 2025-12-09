Enemy strikes civilian vehicle in Zaporizhzhia region: casualties reported. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 9 December 2025, Russian troops launched an attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Attack on a civilian vehicle
According to the Regional Military Administration, an hour ago, the Russians targeted a civilian vehicle with a drone. The driver and passenger were injured. Medical personnel are already providing assistance.
There is no further information about the enemy shelling at this time.
What preceded this?
As reported, 16 people were injured as a result of attacks by Russian invaders on the Zaporizhzhia region. In addition, the Russians attacked a fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia: there is damage.
Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day
- In total, according to the RMA, 16 people were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Vilniansk.
- Over the course of the day, the occupiers carried out 642 strikes on 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- Russian troops carried out 13 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Ternivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Kosivtsi, Rizdvianska, and Verkhnia Tersia.
- 407 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Chervonodniprovka, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Solodke, Pryluky, and Uspenivka.
- Four rocket attacks were launched on the territories of Stepove, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, and Dobropillia.
- 218 artillery strikes were delivered on the territory of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorskyi, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Solodke, and Pryluky.
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