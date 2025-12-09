Russian forces attacked fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia region: damage reported. PHOTOS
A fire and rescue unit in the Zaporizhzhia region was damaged as a result of a Russian strike.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Strike on the SES unit
As noted, during the night, the Russian military carried out a UAV strike on the territory of one of the settlements in the Zaporizhzhia district. The attacks were directed at a civilian infrastructure facility.
"The blast wave damaged the fire and rescue unit building. Windows and doors were blown out and the roof was damaged," the report said.
At the time of the attack, the personnel were working to extinguish a fire in a neighbouring settlement, so none of the rescuers were injured.
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours
- In total, according to the RMA, 16 people were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Vilniansk.
- During the day, the occupiers carried out 642 strikes on 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.
- Russian troops carried out 13 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Vilniansk, Ternivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Ternuvate, Kosivtsi, Rizdvianska, and Verkhnia Tersa.
- 407 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kushuhum, Chervonodniprovka, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Solodke, Pryluky, and Uspenivka.
- Four MLRS strikes were delivered on the territory of Stepove, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, and Dobropillia.
- 218 artillery strikes were carried out on the territories of Chervonodniprovka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Zelenе, Varvarivka, Solodke, and Pryluky.
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