Explosions in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy is attacking with KABs (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 7 December 2025, Russian occupiers launched strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region using guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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Zaporizhzhia under attack

"Guided aerial bombs towards Zaporizhzhia! Take cover!" the message says.

According to the Air Force Command, explosions are currently being heard in the Zaporizhzhia region.

There is no further information about the enemy attack at this time.

Read more: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia on 25 November: five people hospitalised, one man in serious condition

Updated information

"The enemy is attacking the Zaporizhzhia region. At least three strikes. Information about the damage and casualties is being clarified. Stay in safe places until the air raid alert is over," he added later.

It later became known that the Russian attack damaged private houses, farm buildings, and power lines.

"An hour ago, the occupiers attacked one of the villages in the Zaporizhzhia region with three KABs. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Fedorov clarified.

What preceded this?

On the night of 7 December 2025, the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure in Ukraine using strike UAVs and air, sea, and ground-based missiles. According to the Air Force, four out of five missiles were destroyed, 175 enemy drones were neutralised, and 14 locations were hit.

See also: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded rises to 18