Mass graves in Izium: 449 bodies identified and reburied, including 23 Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen. PHOTOS

In Izium, Kharkiv region, a memorial service was held for innocent people killed during the occupation. The identification process has been completed, and 449 bodies have been reburied.

This was reported by the Izyum Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that on 9 December, a memorial service was held in Izium for local residents and servicemembers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who in 2022, during the occupation, were brutally killed and tortured by armed formations of the Russian Federation. The occupiers buried the bodies in a wooded area near the cemetery on Shakespeare Street.

Read more: Exhumation of victims of Volyn tragedy: first human remains found in Ternopil region

The work lasted three years

After the liberation of the city, a long and extremely difficult process began. For three years, the Izium municipal territorial community, together with experts, volunteers and relevant services, carried out the exhumation, identification and reburial of the bodies.

"It was exhausting, emotionally painful but necessary work. It is especially heartbreaking to realise that some of these people no longer have any relatives who could come, identify them or accompany them on their final journey. Some were killed together with their entire families…," the сity military administration said.

Read more: Mass grave in Izium: 402 people identified, 22 remain unknown

It is noted that as of 24 November 2025, this difficult work had been completed: 449 bodies have been identified and reburied, including 23 servicemembers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.







Mass burial in Izium