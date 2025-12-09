Man shot dead in middle of street in Odesa: police investigating circumstances. PHOTO
On the evening of 9 December, an unidentified man was shot dead on Fontanska Road in Odesa. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the shooting
At around 6:00 p.m., witnesses informed police officers about gunshots and the body of a man with gunshot wounds.
The victim died at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing
An investigative team from the local police department is currently working at the scene.
Police are establishing the circumstances of the incident and the person involved in the crime.
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