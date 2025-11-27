Shooting near White House: two US National Guard soldiers wounded, - media. PHOTO (updated)

On 26 November, two US National Guard soldiers were wounded in the city centre of Washington near the White House. They died in hospital.

This was reported by Reuters and ABC News, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Updated at 11:20 p.m.

State Governor Patrick Morrisey announced on social media platform X that two National Guard soldiers had died in hospital as a result of their injuries. The National Guard soldiers were from West Virginia.

What is known

"The scene is secured. One suspect has been detained," the Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to a representative of the District of Columbia Police Department, at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time, a shooting incident occurred near the entrance to the Farragut West metro station.

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The White House was closed

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem later confirmed the shooting on social media:

"Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just shot moments ago in Washington D.C. The Department of Homeland Security is working with local law enforcement to gather more information."

It is noted that the White House has been temporarily closed while US President Donald Trump is in Florida ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

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Trump's reaction

Trump has already responded to the attack on the National Guard:

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price," he wrote on the social network Truth Social.

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National Guard troops from several states have been in Washington for several months as part of President Donald Trump's anti-crisis measures, which have since spread to other cities across the country.







