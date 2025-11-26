US prosecutors drop last case against Trump

The Georgia State Attorney's Office has announced the closure of the case against Donald Trump on charges of attempting to influence the 2020 election results.

According to Censor.NET, the investigation concluded that further consideration of the case was impossible, CNN reports.

Legal obstacles in the case

Prosecutor Peter Skandalakis explained that the investigation concerned federal elections but was conducted at the state level, which created jurisdictional issues. He also pointed out the president's constitutional immunity, which complicated the potential filing of charges.

According to him, bringing the case to trial could drag on until 2029 or even 2031. Skandalakis stressed that lengthy proceedings would not be in the interests of Georgia residents.

Read more: Democrats win first major election of Trump’s second term

Consequences of the prosecutor's decision

The closure of the proceedings means that Trump has avoided criminal liability for attempting to challenge his defeat by Joe Biden in 2020. This was the last active criminal case against him opened after the election.

A total of four criminal cases were brought, but Trump was only found guilty in the so-called "porn money" case. The court sentenced him to "unconditional release," which means a formal conviction without punishment.

Earlier we reported: