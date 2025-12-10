Enemy struck three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one man killed, others wounded (updated). PHOTOS
On the night of Wednesday, 10 December, Russian troops once again shelled the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.
There is one casualty
In particular, it is noted that a man was killed by the enemy in the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district.
"The enemy directed an FPV drone at the settlement. It damaged a gas pipeline," the report said.
Strikes on Nikopol region
Two men, aged 23 and 39, were injured in the Nikopol district. They were given the necessary assistance.
The Russian strikes hit Nikopol itself, as well as the communities of Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk. Among the damage there was infrastructure and an agricultural enterprise. A private house caught fire. Power lines and cars were also hit.
Shelling of the Samarivskyi district
According to the RMA, there were no casualties in the Samarivskyi district. The aggressor attacked with UAVs. A fire broke out at one of the enterprises.
Consequences
Later, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the enemy shelling.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password