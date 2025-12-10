Enemy struck three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one man killed, others wounded (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of Wednesday, 10 December, Russian troops once again shelled the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There is one casualty

In particular, it is noted that a man was killed by the enemy in the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district.

"The enemy directed an FPV drone at the settlement. It damaged a gas pipeline," the report said.

See more: Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region 40 times: two people injured, houses, dormitory, educational institution damaged. PHOTOS

Strikes on Nikopol region

Two men, aged 23 and 39, were injured in the Nikopol district. They were given the necessary assistance.

The Russian strikes hit Nikopol itself, as well as the communities of Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk. Among the damage there was infrastructure and an agricultural enterprise. A private house caught fire. Power lines and cars were also hit.

Shelling of the Samarivskyi district

According to the RMA, there were no casualties in the Samarivskyi district. The aggressor attacked with UAVs. A fire broke out at one of the enterprises.

See more: Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, civilians wounded and infrastructure destroyed. PHOTOS

Consequences

Later, the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the enemy shelling.



