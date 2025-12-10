Russian "shadow fleet" vessel arrested in Odesa port, - SSU. PHOTO

A foreign vessel belonging to the Russian Federation's "shadow fleet" and illegally transporting Ukrainian agricultural products from the temporarily occupied Crimea has been arrested in Odesa.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The owner of the ship was under sanctions imposed by the NSDC and regularly changed the name of the ship and formal beneficiaries from third countries to circumvent the restrictive measures.

The dry cargo ship was exposed in the commercial port of Odesa, where it arrived under the flag of an African country to export a batch of steel pipes.

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"On the eve of the full-scale war, the ship docked in Sevastopol at least seven times to illegally export agricultural products in the interests of the Russian Federation.

At the end of January 2021, the dry cargo ship illegally exported almost 7,000 tonnes of grain from the Ukrainian peninsula to North Africa," the statement said.

At the time of detention, the captain and 16 other crew members were on board, all of whom were citizens of several Middle Eastern countries.

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Search

During the search of the ship, flight plans, pilot cards, cartographic materials and radio communication logs were found with evidence of illegal entry into the ports of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The SSU has initiated proceedings under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 110-2 (financing of actions committed with the aim of violently changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the territory or state border of Ukraine);

Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason);

Article 291 (violation of applicable transport rules);

Parts 2 and 3 of Article 332-1 (violation of the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine).

The ship has been seized for further transfer to the ARMA.

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