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Drunk man stabs serviceman in Ivano-Frankivsk, attacker charged. PHOTOS

A 59-year-old local resident in Ivano-Frankivsk, who was intoxicated, stabbed a National Guard serviceman.

This was reported by the regional police, according to Censor.NET.

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Drunk man stabs soldier in Frankivsk

According to the investigation, at about 20:20 on 8 December, law enforcement officers received a report from a passer-by about a fight in a shop on Dovzhenko Street. A conflict suddenly broke out between two men, during which the attacker landed several blows to the 33-year-old victim’s head and then pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the cheek area.

Medics called by eyewitnesses hospitalised the wounded man. "If it had not been for concerned citizens, we would have lost this ordinary citizen, who is also a serviceman," it was noted during an emergency meeting of the city authorities.

Read more: Man fatally stabs TCR serviceman in Lviv and flees: he has been detained (updated). PHOTOS

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As Ukrinform reported, the wounded man turned out to be a National Guard serviceman who was on leave. According to the police, the attacker has mental health issues and is already on trial in a theft case.

The man has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism), which carries a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

See more: Murder of 19-year-old man in Ivano-Frankivsk: law enforcement officers served two minors with suspicion notices. PHOTOS

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Ivano-Frankivsk (58) assault (240) servicemen (1586) Ivano-Frankivsk region (130) Ivano-Frankivskyy district (27)
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