Two people were injured as result of Russian attacks on Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Today, 10 December, Russian troops struck settlements in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in casualties and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known about the victims?

Two people were injured in the enemy's attacks on the Nikopol district: a 68-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man. They were given the necessary assistance. They will recover from their ordeal at home.

What did the Russians use to attack?

The Russians used various weapons, including heavy artillery and FPV drones. They also dropped ammunition from UAVs on populated areas.

The communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Myrove, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk were affected.

Consequences of the attacks

It is noted that as a result of the shelling, a private house, a shop, and a shopping pavilion were damaged. Two petrol stations were destroyed.

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