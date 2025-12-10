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Ruscists struck infrastructure facility in Odesa region with drones: there is destruction. PHOTO
On the night of 10 December 2025, the enemy once again launched a massive attack on the Odesa region with strike drones.
This was reported on telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Air defence forces were deployed
As noted, most of the enemy air targets were destroyed by our air defence forces.
There are hits
However, according to the RMA,a hit on an infrastructure facility in one of the districts was recorded.
"As a result of the strike, there was local destruction followed by a fire in a small area of the warehouse. The fire was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties," the report said.
Critical infrastructure is operating normally, the RMA added.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, the Air Force reported that Russia had launched strike UAVs against Ukraine.
- Russian forces struck Chernihiv region with drones, causing a fire.
- The enemy struck three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one man was killed and others were wounded.
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