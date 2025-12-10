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News Photo Shelling of Odessa region
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Ruscists struck infrastructure facility in Odesa region with drones: there is destruction. PHOTO

On the night of 10 December 2025, the enemy once again launched a massive attack on the Odesa region with strike drones.

This was reported on telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Air defence forces were deployed

As noted, most of the enemy air targets were destroyed by our air defence forces.

Read more: Russian forces attack energy facility in Odesa region – DTEK

There are hits

However, according to the RMA,a hit on an infrastructure facility in one of the districts was recorded.

"As a result of the strike, there was local destruction followed by a fire in a small area of the warehouse. The fire was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties," the report said.

Odesa region after the shelling

Critical infrastructure is operating normally, the RMA added.

See more: Enemy launched massive attack on Odesa region with "shaheds": energy facility damaged, there are power outages. PHOTOS

What preceded it?

  • Earlier, the Air Force reported that Russia had launched strike UAVs against Ukraine.
  • Russian forces struck Chernihiv region with drones, causing a fire. 
  • The enemy struck three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: one man was killed and others were wounded.

Author: 

shoot out (19031) Odesa region (1295) Shahed (1600)
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