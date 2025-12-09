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Air Force: Russia launched strike UAVs against Ukraine on night of 9 December
On the evening of Tuesday, December 9, Russian troops launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Where are the enemy drones heading?
At 17:47, it was reported that drones had been spotted in the Sumy region: a group of UAVs was heading in the direction of Lebedyn.
At 18:43 - enemy "Shaheds" are moving in the following directions:
- from the Sumy region towards the Poltava region;
- Kharkiv region: UAV in the Krasnokutsk area.
Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!
- Earlier, we reported that on December 9, Russian troops carried out four dozen attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region.
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