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News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
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Russian forces strike Chernihiv region with drones: fire breaks out. PHOTO

On the night of Wednesday, 10 December 2025, Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Night attack

As noted, the enemy struck the Koriukivka district at night. A fire broke out as a result of a drone hitting a civilian facility.

Ten rescuers and two units of the State Emergency Service, as well as firefighters from the local fire brigade, were involved in extinguishing the fire.

See more: Day in Chernihiv region: several strikes by Russian UAVs on residential and industrial facilities. PHOTOS

Consequences

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries.

Chernihiv region after shelling
Chernihiv region after shelling

What preceded it?

  • Earlier, Censor.NET reported on several strikes by Russian UAVs on residential and industrial facilities in the Chernihiv region.
  • It was also noted that an enemy drone attacked a high-rise building in Chernihiv, injuring three people.

Read more: Most difficult energy situation after night strikes in Chernihiv and Donetsk regions, - "Ukrenergo"

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shoot out (19031) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1115) Shahed (1600) Chernihiv region (558)
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