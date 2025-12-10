Russian forces strike Chernihiv region with drones: fire breaks out. PHOTO
On the night of Wednesday, 10 December 2025, Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region with strike drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
Night attack
As noted, the enemy struck the Koriukivka district at night. A fire broke out as a result of a drone hitting a civilian facility.
Ten rescuers and two units of the State Emergency Service, as well as firefighters from the local fire brigade, were involved in extinguishing the fire.
Consequences
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries.
What preceded it?
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