93rd Brigade infantry held position in Kostiantynivka direction for over 130 days. PHOTO

Photo: Пресофіцерка 93 ОМБр Ірина Рибакова

Fighters of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar", Denys "Bars" and Dmytro "K2," held a position in the Kostiantynivka direction for more than 130 days.

The brigade’s press officer, Iryna Rybakova, said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Fighters made it out unharmed

The defenders managed not only to leave the position unharmed but also to bring out a prisoner who had been at neighboring positions for more than two months.

See more: Two National Guard fighters held their position near Pokrovsk for over 160 days. PHOTOS

Photo: 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade press officer Iryna Rybakova

Photo: 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade press officer Iryna Rybakova

What the soldiers said

During the first contact with the enemy, Ukrainian troops killed seven Russians.

"It was scary. The first contact was terrifying. And then it went as if on autopilot. It’s good when you’re the one shooting, not being shot at," infantryman Denys said.

"Today is day 131, we are back. We did a lot. We are proud of our work. We will keep working!" the servicemen added.

Read more: Zelenskyy awards state decorations to 162 Ukrainian service members, 72 of them posthumously

Photo: 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade press officer Iryna Rybakova