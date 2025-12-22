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93rd Brigade infantry held position in Kostiantynivka direction for over 130 days. PHOTO
Fighters of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar", Denys "Bars" and Dmytro "K2," held a position in the Kostiantynivka direction for more than 130 days.
The brigade’s press officer, Iryna Rybakova, said this, Censor.NET reports.
Fighters made it out unharmed
The defenders managed not only to leave the position unharmed but also to bring out a prisoner who had been at neighboring positions for more than two months.
What the soldiers said
- During the first contact with the enemy, Ukrainian troops killed seven Russians.
"It was scary. The first contact was terrifying. And then it went as if on autopilot. It’s good when you’re the one shooting, not being shot at," infantryman Denys said.
"Today is day 131, we are back. We did a lot. We are proud of our work. We will keep working!" the servicemen added.
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