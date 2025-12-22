Russian attack on Nikopol district leaves three injured, homes and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS

In the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were injured in another Russian attack on December 22. The aggressor shelled the area with FPV drones and artillery, damaging residential buildings, infrastructure, and utilities.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Victims

Three people were injured in the Nikopol district as a result of the enemy attack: a 76-year-old man and women aged 76 and 69. All of them will receive outpatient treatment.

In total, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske and Myrove were hit. The aggressor used FPV drones and artillery.

Read more: Russians may launch massive strike on Ukraine over Christmas. It is in their character, Zelenskyy says

Damage

Infrastructure, three five-storey buildings and five private houses, a dormitory, six farm buildings were damaged, and one more was destroyed. A car, a gas pipeline and a power line were also hit.

It is also reported that during the day, according to the Air Command, air defenders destroyed a UAV in the region.

Read: Occupiers' drones attacked Pavlohrad and Kryvyi Rih: houses and cars damaged. PHOTO report

It is also reported that during the day, according to the Air Command, air defenders destroyed a UAV in the region.













