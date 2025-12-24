Police officer Andrii Vshestenko from Sumy region died while performing combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Captain Andrii Vshestenko, an inspector with the special police battalion, was killed on the front line while defending Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the Sumy region police.

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Details of the tragedy

As noted, the law enforcement officer was protecting the peace of the people and defending our state in the Donetsk region. While carrying out a combat mission on 18 December, Andrii received fatal injuries.

"He devoted more than 15 years to serving the Ukrainian people, remaining faithful to his oath every day. In 2014, Andriy was one of the first to go to defend the country in the east and continued to perform his duty in conditions of full-scale war," the statement said.

The deceased is survived by children and loved ones, for whom his death is an unspeakable loss.

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