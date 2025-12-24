Russians attacked Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih: man was injured, houses, enterprise and lyceum were damaged. PHOTOS
Throughout the day on 24 December, Russian troops struck settlements in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, causing destruction.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, according to Censor.NET.
Nikopol district
The communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokroske, and Chervonohryhorivka were under enemy attack. The aggressor also attacked Nikopol, using FPV drones and artillery.
A 45-year-old man was injured in the attack. He is receiving outpatient treatment. An industrial enterprise, a lyceum, two cafes, seven private houses and two apartment buildings, two farm buildings were damaged, and another was destroyed. Gas pipelines were also hit.
Kryvyi Rih district
The Russian army shelled the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih region with artillery.
Synelnykove district
According to updated information, late yesterday evening the enemy directed KAB at the Synelnykove district. It hit the Pokrovske community. One private home was destroyed and 10 were damaged. A farm building and a car were also damaged.
Consequences of the shelling
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