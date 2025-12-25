Day in Sumy region: 39 settlements hit, five wounded. PHOTOS

Five people were wounded in Russian attacks in the Sumy region. Thirty-nine settlements came under fire, homes and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on communities

Sumy city community - a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old boy were injured when a drone hit their car. The drone attack on the city also damaged two private houses, a passenger car and a petrol station building.

Burynska community - a 53-year-old man was wounded and a truck was damaged.

Seredyno-Budska community - a postal female worker was injured and two cars were damaged.

Trostianets community - a 56-year-old woman was injured, three apartment buildings, an administrative building and a passenger car were damaged.

Bilopilska community - a private truck and trailer were damaged.

Read more: On Christmas night, Russia hit Trostianets in Sumy region with missile

Consequences of enemy shelling









See more: Day in Sumy region: nearly 70 shellings and UAV strikes, one dead and several wounded. PHOTO