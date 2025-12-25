Day in Sumy region: 39 settlements hit, five wounded. PHOTOS
Five people were wounded in Russian attacks in the Sumy region. Thirty-nine settlements came under fire, homes and civilian infrastructure were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.
Strikes on communities
- Sumy city community - a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old boy were injured when a drone hit their car. The drone attack on the city also damaged two private houses, a passenger car and a petrol station building.
- Burynska community - a 53-year-old man was wounded and a truck was damaged.
- Seredyno-Budska community - a postal female worker was injured and two cars were damaged.
- Trostianets community - a 56-year-old woman was injured, three apartment buildings, an administrative building and a passenger car were damaged.
- Bilopilska community - a private truck and trailer were damaged.
Consequences of enemy shelling
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