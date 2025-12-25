On Christmas night, Russia hit Trostianets in Sumy region with missile: woman injured (updated)

Russia’s army carried out a missile strike on the town of Trostianets in the Sumy region, with damage reported to civilian infrastructure.

Trostianets Mayor Yurii Bova reported the attack on Facebook, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike aftermath and services’ work

The strike was carried out on Christmas night, with the enemy using a ballistic missile. The blast wave damaged apartments and office premises. There were no fatalities.

The mayor said all relevant services are working at the scene. Specialists are documenting the extent of the damage, assisting residents and have begun handling the aftermath of the shelling.

Update

It later became known that a 57-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy attack. At the moment of the strike, she was walking her dog. Residents provided assistance and she refused hospitalisation, the Sumy Region Prosecutor's Office said in a comment to ""Suspilne".

Russia attacks Ukraine with strike UAVs

On the evening of December 24, the occupiers again attacked Ukraine with strike drones. Air raid sirens blared in a number of regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Air defense forces are taking measures to detect and destroy aerial targets.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that after massive Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure facilities, "Zaporizhstal" was left completely without power on December 23, leading to an emergency shutdown of production.

See more: Russians attacked non-operational enterprise in Trostianets with three "Shahed" drones. PHOTOS