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Consequences of enemy shelling of Kyiv region: person was rescued from under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS
During the night, the enemy shelled residential and industrial facilities in the Kyiv region. The Obukhiv, Boryspil, Bila Tserkva, Vyshhorod, and Bucha districts were hit.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
"During the missile attack on the Vyshhorod district, one person was trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building, but was rescued and handed over to medics. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working with the victims," the report said.
Consequences of the shelling
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