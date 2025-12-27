Consequences of enemy shelling of Kyiv region: person was rescued from under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS

During the night, the enemy shelled residential and industrial facilities in the Kyiv region. The Obukhiv, Boryspil, Bila Tserkva, Vyshhorod, and Bucha districts were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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"During the missile attack on the Vyshhorod district, one person was trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building, but was rescued and handed over to medics. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working with the victims," the report said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Attack on Kyiv region: the enemy deliberately targeted critical infrastructure and residential buildings

Consequences of the shelling

















See more: Nighttime missile attack on Kyiv: fires and falling debris, eight injured (updated). PHOTOS