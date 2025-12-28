Russian forces shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: houses and educational institution were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 28 December 2025, Russian troops continued their terror campaign in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region. Heavy artillery was used to strike the district centre. Five apartment buildings and an educational institution were damaged.

This was reported on Telegram by Vladislav Hayvanenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on the Synelnykove district

As noted, the enemy attacked the Vasylkiv community in Synelnykove district with UAVs. Two private homes and a farm were destroyed. A gas pipeline was also hit.

"There were no casualties or injuries. Air defence forces shot down five drones over Dnipropetrovsk region," the report said.

See more: Russian Federation used 40 missiles and over 500 UAVs. Air defense destroyed 503 targets, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Consequences









See more: Russians shelled Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: House of Culture destroyed, homes, shop and power line damaged. PHOTOS