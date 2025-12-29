Defending Ukraine, platoon commander Mykola Shevchenko was killed at frontline. PHOTO
Defending Ukraine, serviceman Mykola Shevchenko was killed at the frontline.
This was reported on Facebook by his comrade-in-arms Hennadii Butenko, according to Censor.NET.
What is known about the deceased?
"We joined on the same day, February 24, in the 98th Territorial Defense battalion ‘Azov’. Before the full-scale invasion, we worked together on the ATO Sports League project. I moved to the ‘triika’ (the 3rd Assault Brigade -ed.), and he stayed in the 98th. Over time, he underwent training abroad and became the battalion commander of the 111th Territorial Defense Brigade. Ukraine has lost a very decent person and a military officer of a new generation. He is exactly the kind of person people mean when they say the best are the ones who die. Eternal memory, my friend. I believe we will meet again in heaven someday. Honor," the post reads.
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