Abuse in "Great Construction" project in Bukovyna: official was notified of suspicion, with losses exceeding UAH 2.5 million. PHOTO

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office, the deputy head of the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in the Chernivtsi region has been notified of suspicion. He is accused of abuse of office, which led to serious consequences.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

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What did the investigation establish?

As noted, in 2021, the official signed acceptance certificates for the construction of a bridge in the Chernivtsi region, which led to the contractor being overpaid by more than 2.5 million hryvnias in budget funds.

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This concerns the construction of a bridge over the Prut River on the Novoselytsia-Herza-Dyakivtsi checkpoint road, which was implemented as part of the state programme "Great Construction".

"Back in 2020, a contract was signed with the contractor for the performance of works with a total value of over UAH 171 million. During the construction process, changes were made to the project, in particular, special individual formwork was manufactured at public expense - auxiliary structures for the construction of bridges," the statement said.

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The cost was not reimbursed

After completion of the work, the contractor was supposed to return these materials to the state or compensate for their cost. Instead, the formwork was registered as scrap metal, and the actual cost was not reimbursed.

Despite this, the deputy head of road development, knowing full well about the circumstances, approved the financial documents, which allowed the contractor to be paid the full amount.