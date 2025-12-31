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New Year’s gift for Putin, Kremlin propaganda, tales of KGB agent. Fresh photoshop memes from Censor.NET

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Main wish

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Orders from Ukrainians

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Make it happen!

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New Year's gift

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Kremlin noodles

See more: Secret test site, Soviet Halloween, Russian quiz. Fresh photoshop memes from Censor.NET

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Tales of an old KGB agent

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Security package

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When the leader of the world bourgeoisie learned about the attack on Putin's residence

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Parallels in history

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It's simple

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"He wants peace!"

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Epstein's Square

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New Year's miracle

See more photoshopped images here

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Peskov Dmitry (523) politics (74) Vladimir Putin (4136) collages (45) Donald Trump (3038)
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