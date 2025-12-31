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New Year’s gift for Putin, Kremlin propaganda, tales of KGB agent. Fresh photoshop memes from Censor.NET
Main wish
Orders from Ukrainians
Make it happen!
New Year's gift
Kremlin noodles
Tales of an old KGB agent
Security package
When the leader of the world bourgeoisie learned about the attack on Putin's residence
Parallels in history
It's simple
"He wants peace!"
Epstein's Square
New Year's miracle
See more photoshopped images here
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