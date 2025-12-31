New Year’s gift for Putin, Kremlin propaganda, tales of KGB agent. Fresh photoshop memes from Censor.NET

Main wish

Orders from Ukrainians

Make it happen!

New Year's gift

Kremlin noodles

See more: Secret test site, Soviet Halloween, Russian quiz. Fresh photoshop memes from Censor.NET

Tales of an old KGB agent

Security package

When the leader of the world bourgeoisie learned about the attack on Putin's residence

Parallels in history

It's simple

"He wants peace!"

Epstein's Square

New Year's miracle

See more photoshopped images here