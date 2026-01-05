Drones attacked Lipetsk region of Russian Federation: plant producing military products on fire. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the evening of 4 January, in Yelts, Lipetsk Oblast, the Russian Federation, a fire broke out at the "Energia" plant, which manufactures products for the aggressor country's defence industry, following a drone attack.

This was reported by Russian Telegram channels, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the attack

The published footage shows smoke rising above the plant after the attack.

The Telegram channel Exilenova+ reports "numerous hits" by drones on the workshops of the "Energia" plant. In turn, the governor of the Lipetsk region said that a "red level of UAV threat" is in effect in the region.

Read more: "Madyar’s Birds" reported 10 strikes on oil refineries and military facilities in Russian Federation

The plant manufactures products for the military-industrial complex

According to Astra, the "Energia" plant specialises in the production of chemical power sources. The plant's products are widely used in the defence industry, civil aviation, maritime transport and energy sectors.

In particular, the company manufactures batteries, including for UAVs, as well as batteries for aviation and the navy.

Read more: Lipetsk region of Russian Federation was massively attacked by UAVs at night. "Red alert" was declared in region. VIDEO+PHOTOS