Day in Donetsk region: over 1,300 shellings, one person wounded. PHOTOS
On 7 January, Russian troops carried out 1,328 attacks along the front line and in residential areas. Five settlements came under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, the village of Novodonetske, and the village of Tykhonivka.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.
Pokrovsk district
Five houses were destroyed in the Shakhivska community: three in Kucheriv-Yar and two in Toretsk. Non-residential premises were damaged in Dobropillia.
Kramatorsk district
In Mykolaivka, a Lancet UAV strike damaged an outbuilding. The enemy fired multiple launch rocket systems at Tykhonivka in the Mykolaiv community, damaging a private home.
The Russians struck Sloviansk with a "Geran-2" UAV, injuring a civilian and damaging nine private houses and three cars. A car was damaged in Druzhkivka.
Bakhmut district
A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siverska community.
Consequences of enemy shelling
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